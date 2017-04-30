Vietnam's coffee queen has visions of global empire

Visitors try coffee at the Vietnam International Cafe Show 2017 in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, March 4, 2017. by Tao Jun, Dong Hua HO CHI MINH CITY, April 28 -- "We are striving to make King Coffee one of world's top five coffee brands and to make Vietnam a global coffee powerhouse," the wife of Vietnam's coffee king told Xinhua.

