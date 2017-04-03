Vietnam's Ambassador visits Prahova County
Being an important county in terms of economy and tourism, Prahova continues to be a landmark also regarding maintaining and developing the cooperation relations between Romania and other states of the world. The proof is given including by the visits of the diplomats, the most recent one being the travel to Ploiesti made by the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Romania.
