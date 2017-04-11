Vietnamese province tightens manageme...

Vietnamese province tightens management of travel companies to improve service for Chinese tourists

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province is implementing a series of measures to tighten management of local travel companies in a bid to improve service for Chinese tourists. On Monday, a travel company in Quang Ninh has been deprived of business license due to violations of travel regulations.

