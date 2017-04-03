Vietnamese protest one year after For...

Vietnamese protest one year after Formosa spill disaster

Thursday

Fish which an employee says are contaminated and decomposed are pictured at a frozen food storage facility in Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province April 1, 2017. Protests were held at several places along Vietnam's coast on Thursday, a year after the country's worst environmental disaster was caused by a spill from a steel mill, activists said.

Chicago, IL

