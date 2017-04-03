Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan bur...

Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan buried in hometown funeral

2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A picture of Le Thi Nhat Linh, a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in Chiba Prefecture on March 26, is carried to a cemetery near her ancestral home in Hung Yen Province, Vietnam, on Monday. A murdered 9-year-old Vietnamese girl, whose body was recently found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, was buried Monday at a cemetery in her hometown in northern Vietnam, with about 600 family and friends attending the funeral.

