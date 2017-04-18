Vietnamese five-star hotels see impro...

Vietnamese five-star hotels see improved occupancy

AVERAGE occupancy of five-star hotels was up four percentage points quarter-on-quarter and 10 percentage points year-on-year to 74 per cent, according to a quarterly report by Savills Vietnam. The hotel segment performed well in terms of occupancy and price in the first quarter this year, the company said.

