Vietnam: Vietnam's Q1 rice exports down but Chinese appetite set to grow

Vietnam's first-quarter rice exports have fallen to a two-year low, but the outlook remains positive as shipments to China, its biggest buyer, are forecast to grow this year, traders and industry reports said. "The land border gates are now officially closed to Vietnamese rice, so export prices have dropped," a trader at a foreign company in Ho Chi Minh City said, explaining that more fresh winter-spring grain arriving from the Mekong Delta has contributed to the lower prices .

