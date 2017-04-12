Vietnam to spend 6.2 bln dollars on 1...

Vietnam to spend 6.2 bln dollars on 1st phase of north-south expressway

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Vietnamese Ministry of Transport is proposing to invest 140.116 trillion Vietnamese dong in construction of the first phase of the countrys north-south expressway. Of the sum, the state will sponsor some 55 trillion Vietnamese dong for the 684-km expressway section, reported local Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

