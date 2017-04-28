Vietnam to complete 48-mln-USD power transmission projects for APEC

Some of the key power transmission projects, worth a total of 1.1 trillion Vietnamese dong , built to ensure power supply for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Vietnam this year, have been completed. Members of the Electricity of Vietnam Group, the Central Power Corporation , the National Power Transmission Corporation, and Power Company Limited of Vietnam's central Da Nang city, where the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held, worked together to carry out these projects, reported Vietnam's state-run news agency VNA on Friday.

