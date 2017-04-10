Vietnam reviews operation of Uber and...

Vietnam reviews operation of Uber and Grab

15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

VIETNAMESE Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Hong Truong has asked the authorities in provinces where Uber and Grab are providing services to develop a comprehensive evaluation of the operation of the car-hailing services firms. The number of vehicles providing passenger services on the Uber and Grab internet platforms was increasing rapidly while the legal framework was outdated, causing confusion in its management.

Chicago, IL

