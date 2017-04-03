Vietnam Q2 GDP Growth forecast: 5.6%

Vietnam Q2 GDP Growth forecast: 5.6%

Vietnam economy will grow at 5.6 per cent or 6.27 per cent in the second quarter of this year. Viet Nam's GDP in the second quarter of this year is forecast to expand 5.6 per cent or 6.27 per cent, depending on two scenarios, expert said.

