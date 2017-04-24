Vietnam maintains ban on official mem...

Vietnam maintains ban on official memorials at war site - officials

Read more: Asian Correspondent

VIETNAM has refused to lift a ban on official memorials at the historic war site in Long Tan Cross in Vung Tau province as thousands of veterans and relatives are tipped to gather around Southeast Asia on Tuesday to mark Anzac Day, Australian officials said. The ban, which is an extension to a policy that has been in place since last August, was highlighted by an Australian consular website saying the Vietnamese government had refused official commemorations at the site, including 2017's Anzac Day, Australian broadcaster AAP reported .

Chicago, IL

