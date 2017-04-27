Vietnam Int'l Fashion Week held in Ho Chi Minh
Miss Vietnam 2014 Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen presents a creation of Vietnamese designer Nguyen Thuy during the Vietnam International Fashion Week 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on April 26, 2017. Vietnam International Fashion Week 2017 is opened here from April 25 to April 28, presenting the latest spring-summer creations from designers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC