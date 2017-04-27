Vietnam Int'l Fashion Week held in Ho Chi Minh

Miss Vietnam 2014 Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen presents a creation of Vietnamese designer Nguyen Thuy during the Vietnam International Fashion Week 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on April 26, 2017. Vietnam International Fashion Week 2017 is opened here from April 25 to April 28, presenting the latest spring-summer creations from designers.

