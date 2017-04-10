Vietnam govt to prosecute Formosa pro...

Vietnam govt to prosecute Formosa protesters, toughening stance

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Vietnam's government said on Monday it would prosecute protesters who last week blocked the country's main highway, taking a tougher stance against a string of protests over the country's worst environmental disaster. About 100 people blocked Highway 1A a week ago with fishing nets, bricks and stones, holding up thousands of vehicles, the government said in a statement.

