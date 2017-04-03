Vietnam examining Formosa to decide trial-runs

Vietnam's environment ministry is currently examining Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics' steel plant in Ha Tinh province to decide whether to allow trial runs, the government said on Tuesday. Formosa Ha Tinh Steel operates an $11 billion steel plant on country's central coast that spilled toxic waste that polluted more than 200 km of coastline in April 2016, devastating the environment, jobs and economies of four provinces.

