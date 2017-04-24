Vietnam corporates set for active season of merger and acquisition

A MINE in the northern Vietnamese province of Thai Nguyen is generating interest as it has the biggest tungsten reserves in the world, with an estimated 66 million tonnes, or a third of all known global reserves. In late February, Indian state-owned mining giant the National Mineral Development Corporation was in talks with Masan Resources Corporation to buy a stake in the latter's Nui Phao tungsten mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.