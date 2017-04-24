Vietnam corporates set for active sea...

Vietnam corporates set for active season of merger and acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Nation

A MINE in the northern Vietnamese province of Thai Nguyen is generating interest as it has the biggest tungsten reserves in the world, with an estimated 66 million tonnes, or a third of all known global reserves. In late February, Indian state-owned mining giant the National Mineral Development Corporation was in talks with Masan Resources Corporation to buy a stake in the latter's Nui Phao tungsten mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC