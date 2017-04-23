Vietnam Bank Aims to Fetch $700 Milli...

Vietnam Bank Aims to Fetch $700 Million Selling Majority Stake 3 hours ago

The first Vietnamese bank granted government approval to sell a majority stake to a foreign investor could attract an investment of at least $700 million. Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank , the fifth-largest by assets, said it's in talks to draw that investment by selling a controlling stake to a sole foreign investor.

