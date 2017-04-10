Vietnam and China pledge deeper ties

The agreement came at the 10th meeting of the countries' steering committee for bilateral co-operation, co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi in Beijing. Reviewing bilateral co-operation since the ninth meeting on June 6, 2016, both sides saw positive development trends, noting in particular the holding of regular meetings between senior leaders, enhanced co-operation between ministries, sectors and localities, and stronger people-to-people exchanges.

