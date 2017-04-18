Vietjet announces five-year growth plan
Low-cost Vietnamese carrier Vietjet said today it will undertake a five-year plan for sustainable growth beginning this year. The plan was announced at the annual shareholders' meeting of the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC