Vietjet announces five-year growth plan

48 min ago Read more: The Standard

Low-cost Vietnamese carrier Vietjet said today it will undertake a five-year plan for sustainable growth beginning this year. The plan was announced at the annual shareholders' meeting of the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chicago, IL

