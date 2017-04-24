Viet Cong were 'tough, tenacious and courageous' says Vietnam vet
Army engineer Lance-Corporal Murray Wardlaw never fired a shot in anger during two overseas conflicts, but made sure his fellow soldiers could. Now 70 and living in Palmerston North, the armourer was responsible for repairing and maintaining weapons for Victor and Whisky companies of 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment during stints in the Malaysian Confrontation and in the Vietnam War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC