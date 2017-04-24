Viet Cong were 'tough, tenacious and ...

Viet Cong were 'tough, tenacious and courageous' says Vietnam vet

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

Army engineer Lance-Corporal Murray Wardlaw never fired a shot in anger during two overseas conflicts, but made sure his fellow soldiers could. Now 70 and living in Palmerston North, the armourer was responsible for repairing and maintaining weapons for Victor and Whisky companies of 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment during stints in the Malaysian Confrontation and in the Vietnam War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar 25 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC