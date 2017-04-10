UPDATE 1-Vietnam's Petrolimex to list at $1.90 per share

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange has given approval for top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex to list at 43,200 dong per share, valuing it at $2.46 billion, the exchange said in a statement on Friday. The listing of Petrolimex, 76 percent owned by the government, is part of the Vietnam's push to privatise state-owned firms to attract investment.

