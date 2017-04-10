United passenger dragged off flight has a criminal record, but is that relevant?
The criminal past of a man dragged from a full United Express flight by American airport police has emerged, amid criticism that it has nothing to do his treatment on the flight. While the passenger's unflattering history quickly became the focus of attention, there's no indication the airline or police were aware of his background.
