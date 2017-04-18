Two months ago Vietnam cleared its st...

Two months ago Vietnam cleared its street vendors. Here's what happened

From early February, the entire tourist of Ho Chi Minh City and some districts of Hanoi have been the target of an official crackdown on sidewalk vendors and encroachment by shops into public space. An image of a zealous District 1 vice-chairman, Nguyen Ngoc Hai, rolling up his sleeves and pointing his finger at illegal vendors on footpaths went viral amid often angry public debate.

