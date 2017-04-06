Trump's Trade Threats Forcing Export-...

Trump's Trade Threats Forcing Export-Dependent Vietnam to Pivot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a Pacific Rim trade deal was viewed as a glancing blow by Vietnam's Phu Tai Corp. , which makes furniture for Wal-Mart outlets. The knockout punch may come if he follows through on threats of protectionism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar 25 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC