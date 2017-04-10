This garden house grows enough food for three generations of one family
Vietnamese firm Vo Trong Nhia Architects are no strangers to bringing green space indoors, but their new Binh House can actually grow enough food for three generations of one large family. The architects were charged with creating a comfortable home with greenery on every level, and they responded with a lush design that balances communal family areas with individual spaces, all right in the middle of a busy neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC