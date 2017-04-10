The Po Klong Garai Cham Temple Towers
The Po Klong Garai Cham Temple Towers Phan Rang - Ninh Thuan - Viet Nam located 7km west of the center of Phan Rang city are beautiful and impressive.It was built in honor of the legendary king Po Klaung Garai by the historic King Jaya Sinhavarman III,217 who ruled Champa from c. 1285 to 1307 and is called Che Man in Vietnamese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC