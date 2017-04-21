The Main Issue in the French Presiden...

The Main Issue in the French Presidential Election: National Sovereignty

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Counterpunch

The 2017 French Presidential election marks a profound change in European political alignments. There is an ongoing shift from the traditional left-right rivalry to opposition between globalization, in the form of the European Union , and national sovereignty.

Chicago, IL

