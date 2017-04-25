Students gathered on the steps of the UT Tower at noon Monday to protest the University's contract with Nike, accusing the multinational footwear company of letting human rights abuses occur in their Hansae Vietnam factory. United Students Against Sweatshops, Native American and Indigenous Collective and three other student organizations demanded an audience with President Gregory Fenves to insist the University end its contract with Nike.

