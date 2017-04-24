Startups plug in to the region's life...

Startups plug in to the region's lifestyle cities

BIG CITIES in Southeast Asia such as Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur have staked their claims as startup hubs. But with the rise of digital nomads, smaller cities in the region are emerging as thriving centres for innovation, with companies operating in co-working spaces or in their own offices, according to JLL.

