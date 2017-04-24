Senior Vietnamese Communist Party off...

Senior Vietnamese Communist Party official faces punishment

A high-ranking Vietnamese Communist Party official faces punishment for wrongdoing when he was head of the country's oil and gas monopoly, PetroVietnam. The party's Inspection Committee said in a statement Thursday that Dinh La Thang, a Politburo member and secretary of the Communist Party Organization of Ho Chi Minh City, was responsible for the loss of tens of millions of dollars of investment in a bank and the near collapse of four major PetroVietnam projects.

