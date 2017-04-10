Samsung pours additional $2.5B into Vietnam
Samsung Display Vietnam has been approved to invest an additional $2.5 billion in its expansion project located in Bac Ninh province. Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics is pushing through with its plan to expand in Vietnam's northern province of Bac Ninh.
