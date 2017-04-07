Rev. Kinga s speech on Vietnam still ...

Rev. Kinga s speech on Vietnam still relevant

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Veterans For Peace, of which I am a member in the CNY Chapter 51, commemorated Tuesday as the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech “Beyond Vietnam.” I was 16 on April 4, 1967, when King delivered this speech and I wasn't paying attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar 25 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC