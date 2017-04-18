Prudence is playful, loves snuggling
In honor of Earth Day and National Pet ID week next week, join us for our Reduce, Reuse, Recyle, Re-home, & Re-unite Special: April 17 to 22. All week long, adult cat adoption fees will be $10, adult dog adoption fees will be $25 off, and pet ID tags will be $2 off! Reduce: The number of unwanted animals by spaying or neutering your pet. Vouchers for financial assistance are available to residents of the towns PMHS serves.
