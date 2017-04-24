Prestar Resources' Unit To Dispose Assets For RM22.71 Million

Prestar Resources Bhd's wholly-owned unit, Prestar Industries Co Ltd, will dispose assets consisting of land, building and equipment in Vietnam to Thai Binh Shoes Joint Stock Company for about RM22.71 million. In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Prestar Resources said the disposal intended to realise the assets of Prestar Industries, which ceased operations in December last year, as the company planned to shift its manufacturing operations back to Malaysia.

