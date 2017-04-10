Police arrest man for trafficking 7 w...

Police arrest man for trafficking 7 women to China

Police in southern Vietnam on Wednesday confirm the arrest of Pham Sang, 31, for selling seven women at 530 dollars into prostitution in China. Police officer, Thi Trang of Dong Thap provincial police department said that Pham was arrested for human trafficking charges in Dong Thap province.

