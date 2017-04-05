Poison of the American War with Vietn...

Poison of the American War with Vietnam still lingers over 40 years later

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Slugger O'Toole

With revulsion, confusion and perhaps too much hypocritical moral indignation the World is coming to terms with yet another chemical weapons attack in Syria in the last few days. But toxic chemicals have always been in the arsenals of our armies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slugger O'Toole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar 25 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC