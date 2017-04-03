Plaque unveiled for Vietnam vet in Paraparaumu
Fifty-one years after he was killed in Vietnam, a Kapiti soldier has been remembered with the unveiling of a memorial plaque at the Paraparaumu Memorial Arch. It was attended by Kapiti Vietnam War veterans, including John Taylor, of Otaki, who fought alongside Grigg in Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC