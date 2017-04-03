Philippines to occupy and fortify Spr...

Philippines to occupy and fortify Spratly islands it holds

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he has ordered the military to occupy and fortify all Philippine-held islands in the disputed South China Sea to assert the country's claims amid what he says is a race to control territory in the area. "We tried to be friends with everybody but we have to maintain our jurisdiction now, at least the areas under our control," he said during a visit to a military camp in western Palawan province.

Chicago, IL

