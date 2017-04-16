Philippines' Duterte plans to visit d...

Philippines' Duterte plans to visit disputed South China Sea island

Duterte said troops from the Philippines should occupy certain uninhabited islands and reefs in the South China Sea, adding "the unoccupied, which are ours, let's live on it". A Chinese fighter plane has been spotted on the Chinese-held Woody Island in the South China Sea, the first such sighting since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

