Philippine Ban Worries Vietnamese Rice Exporters

HO CHI MINH CITY, April 12 -- The recent suspension of rice importation by the Philippines, a major market, has sparked concern among Vietnamese rice exporters, Vietnam News Agency reported. Last week, Philippine Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered a temporary halt to imports since local farmers had achieved a large rice harvest.

Chicago, IL

