People in the U.S. can Travel Like a King, Without the Royal Price Tag

18 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

With Hotels.comA traveling like royalty wasn't hard for U.S. vacationers in 2016. According to their latest Hotel Price Indexa , there was a range of popular European and Asian cities with average prices hovering between $150-200 per night on Hotels.com, while Austin's 5-star average fell massively from $533 to $278 with new 4-star inventory creating competition.

