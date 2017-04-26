Over 860 Vietnamese killed in work-re...

Over 860 Vietnamese killed in work-related accidents in 2016: ministry

A total of more than 860 people were killed in nearly 8,000 work-related accidents last year in Vietnam, according to the country's Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs 's Labor Safety Department. The figures were released at the press briefing on the occasion of the first action month of the year to promote workplace safety and hygiene, hosted by the MoLISA on Tuesday in Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Chicago, IL

