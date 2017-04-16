Nguyen Ngoc Hanh, legendary Vietnam War photographer, dies

PHOTO: ANNA MARIE REMEDIOS - MERCURY NEWS Nguyen Ngoc Hanh talks to students in the photography class he teaches at the Indochinese Refugee Resettlement Center in San Jose. [950702 LO 1B 3] sunday 1B 7.02.95 BW TEACH //// PHOTO BY ANNA MARIE REMEDIOS Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hanh edits prints and talks to students in the photography class he teaches at the IRCC, the Indochinese Refugee Resettlement Center, in San Jose.

