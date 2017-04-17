Nguyen Ngoc Hanh, legendary Vietnam W...

Nguyen Ngoc Hanh, legendary Vietnam War photographer, dies

One of Nguyen Ngoc Hanh's most iconic images depicts a young war widow clutching her late husband's dog tags - a photograph recognized by almost every South Vietnamese. Hanh, who died April 11 at age 90 in a San Jose nursing home, documented the war in his homeland for the South Vietnamese government and became an internationally recognized Vietnam War photographer by capturing battle victories and GI grit in portraits aimed at lifting the morale of the troops and their families on the home front.

Chicago, IL

