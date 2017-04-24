New Zealand provides dam safety exper...

New Zealand provides dam safety expertise to Vietnam

New Zealand will spend $5.4 million in the latest phase of a project that will this country's expertise to help ensure dam safety in Vietnam. Damwatch Engineering managing director Peter Amos told BusinessDesk the aim is to build capacity in Vietnam, a country with one of the largest dam systems in the world where failures have led to loss of life as well as infrastructure.

