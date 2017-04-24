New Zealand provides dam safety expertise to Vietnam
New Zealand will spend $5.4 million in the latest phase of a project that will this country's expertise to help ensure dam safety in Vietnam. Damwatch Engineering managing director Peter Amos told BusinessDesk the aim is to build capacity in Vietnam, a country with one of the largest dam systems in the world where failures have led to loss of life as well as infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC