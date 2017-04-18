Minneapolis Institute of Art presents...

Minneapolis Institute of Art presents new sculptures by The Propeller Group

2 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

On April 22, 2017, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will present the latest installment of its 'New Pictures' series with an exhibition featuring the Ho Chi Minh City-based artist collective, The Propeller Group. Centered on The Propeller Group's powerful 2014 film The Living Need Light, The Dead Need Music, this exhibition will engage in a dialogue about funerary traditions, drawn from the themes of the film itself, as well as a display of approximately 30 objects spanning 4,000 years from Mia's renowned collections of Asian, African, Classical, and Native American art selected by the collective.

Chicago, IL

