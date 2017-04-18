Minneapolis Institute of Art presents new sculptures by The Propeller Group
On April 22, 2017, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will present the latest installment of its 'New Pictures' series with an exhibition featuring the Ho Chi Minh City-based artist collective, The Propeller Group. Centered on The Propeller Group's powerful 2014 film The Living Need Light, The Dead Need Music, this exhibition will engage in a dialogue about funerary traditions, drawn from the themes of the film itself, as well as a display of approximately 30 objects spanning 4,000 years from Mia's renowned collections of Asian, African, Classical, and Native American art selected by the collective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC