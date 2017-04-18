Minneapolis Institute of Art presents new sculptures by The Propeller Group

On April 22, 2017, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will present the latest installment of its 'New Pictures' series with an exhibition featuring the Ho Chi Minh City-based artist collective, The Propeller Group. Centered on The Propeller Group's powerful 2014 film The Living Need Light, The Dead Need Music, this exhibition will engage in a dialogue about funerary traditions, drawn from the themes of the film itself, as well as a display of approximately 30 objects spanning 4,000 years from Mia's renowned collections of Asian, African, Classical, and Native American art selected by the collective.

