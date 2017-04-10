Marvel publishing Captain Phasma series to bridge Force Awakens and Last Jedi

Star Wars Celebration 2017 runs from April 13-16 in Orlando, FL. In addition to fan service of all kinds, expect closer looks at Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as Star Wars Battlefront 2. Marvel and Lucasfilm are teaming up for a new Star Wars miniseries to help fans bridge the period between the ending of The Force Awakens and Rian Johnson's upcoming The Last Jedi .

