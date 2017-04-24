Logistics key for aviation sector in ...

Logistics key for aviation sector in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Vietnam's aviation sector must use advanced technologies such as e-commerce for its management, operations and business as it is a trend in global aviation transport, experts said in Ho Chi Minh City. Speaking at an international conference and exhibition on Air Freight Logistics Vietnam, Stanlay Lim, International Air Transportation Association's regional president for Asia Pacific, said that new technology would help reduce the cost of logistics, baodientu.vn reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,558,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC