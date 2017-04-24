Logistics key for aviation sector in Vietnam
Vietnam's aviation sector must use advanced technologies such as e-commerce for its management, operations and business as it is a trend in global aviation transport, experts said in Ho Chi Minh City. Speaking at an international conference and exhibition on Air Freight Logistics Vietnam, Stanlay Lim, International Air Transportation Association's regional president for Asia Pacific, said that new technology would help reduce the cost of logistics, baodientu.vn reported.
