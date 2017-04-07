Letter From Saigon

Spend 48 or 72 hours in Saigon-yes, I know, its nom de guerre is Ho Chi Minh City but that's fading in the din of conspicuous consumption-and you will have no doubt that South Vietnam won the war. Compared to Hanoi, with its red stars over state ministries and Ho's Leninist mausoleum, Saigon might well be Hong Kong in a minor key, a city of weaving motor scooters, high-rise office buildings, hipster cafA©s, posh restaurants, and air conditioned cars.

