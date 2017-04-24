Laos' cabinet approves direction of seaport project, discusses work plan
Laos' cabinet agreed last week to establish a private-state joint company to develop the Vung Ang project after Vietnam gave a green light to utilise the seaport in its central Ha Tinh province. The agreement was made at the cabinet's monthly meeting for April, chaired by Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.
